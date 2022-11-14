Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,569. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

