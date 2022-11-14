Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Northern Trust stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 876,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

