Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.
NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)
