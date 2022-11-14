Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

About Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

