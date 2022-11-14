NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of NorthWestern worth $37,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NorthWestern by 216.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Trading Down 1.4 %

NWE stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

