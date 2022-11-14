Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $1,303.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nova has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nova by 124.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Nova by 13.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Nova by 3.6% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 284,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

