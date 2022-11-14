NuCypher Achieves Market Cap of $65.02 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. NuCypher has a market cap of $65.02 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.0925 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

