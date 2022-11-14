Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.11. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

