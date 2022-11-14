NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $162.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

