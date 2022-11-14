Nwam LLC Acquires 778 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Shares of UPS opened at $178.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

