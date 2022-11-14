Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $191.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $321.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

