Nwam LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $81.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

