Nwam LLC Purchases 8,520 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,664,000 after acquiring an additional 868,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

