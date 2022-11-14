Nwam LLC Sells 154 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $462.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.29.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

