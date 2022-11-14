Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $147.71 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

