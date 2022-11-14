Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

