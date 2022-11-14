Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0459 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $230.54 million and $25.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.35 or 0.07479903 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023758 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04358333 USD and is down -8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $25,038,433.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.