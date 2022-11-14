Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.19.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
