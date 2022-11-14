Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.19.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

