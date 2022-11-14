OKYO Pharma Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 14th (NASDAQ:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma’s (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 14th. OKYO Pharma had issued 625,000 shares in its public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $2,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
OKYO Pharma Price Performance
OKYO stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. OKYO Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56.
About OKYO Pharma
