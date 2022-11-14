Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,599 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.24. 16,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

