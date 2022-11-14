Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,390. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

