Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Onex from C$102.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

TSE:ONEX traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$73.67. 83,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.25. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.33 and a twelve month high of C$101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

