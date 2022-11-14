Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Down 7%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 10,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 897,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $875.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
