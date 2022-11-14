Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Down 7%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 10,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 897,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $875.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 60,781 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.