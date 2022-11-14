Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

