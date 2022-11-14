O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Brad W. Beckham Sells 4,574 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $824.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,592. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $745.68 and a 200 day moving average of $688.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $848.65.

O'Reilly Automotive last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

