Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 15.4%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 79,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 122,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Oroco Resource Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.72 million and a PE ratio of -28.89.

Insider Activity

In other Oroco Resource news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$87,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,190,444.20.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

