Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 1,024,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.1 days.
Ørsted A/S Trading Down 2.6 %
DOGEF stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $137.73.
About Ørsted A/S
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ørsted A/S (DOGEF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.