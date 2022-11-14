Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Ostin Technology Group Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ OST traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.22. 72,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.