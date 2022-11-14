OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,032,400 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 748,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,474.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

OZ Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OZMLF remained flat at $16.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

