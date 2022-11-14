Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.49% of Hurco Companies worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888. The company has a market cap of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hurco Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

