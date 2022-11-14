Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,770 shares during the period. Amtech Systems comprises 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amtech Systems worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,188. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 3,399 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amtech Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Amtech Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

