Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,024 shares during the period. Northeast Bank accounts for 2.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.20% of Northeast Bank worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NBN stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $362.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

