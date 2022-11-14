Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.99% of One Stop Systems worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Ayrton Capital LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 1.44. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. Research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

