Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,140 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Wabash National worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Wabash National by 3.3% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 337,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter worth $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wabash National by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Wabash National by 79.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 59,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,249. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.