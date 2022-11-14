Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,989,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192,424 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMSI. Lake Street Capital cut Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,545. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.88. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 51.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

