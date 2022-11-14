Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,615 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Strattec Security worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.84. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.36 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Stories

