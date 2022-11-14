Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,999 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in DMC Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after buying an additional 46,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 658,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Price Performance

DMC Global stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. 1,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Featured Articles

