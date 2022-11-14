Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,622 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,622 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.80% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

