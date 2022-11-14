Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 45,051 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,051 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises approximately 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $39,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. 3,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,567. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.81. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $441,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,642,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,014,740.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $293,594.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $441,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,014,740.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

