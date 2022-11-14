Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 65,695 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,695 shares during the quarter. BGSF makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.10% of BGSF worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in BGSF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 534,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in BGSF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BGSF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BGSF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

