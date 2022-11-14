Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Shares Down 4.5%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 34,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Pacton Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

