Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $301,000.

NASDAQ PGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 49,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

