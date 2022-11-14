Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

