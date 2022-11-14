Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Panasonic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 297,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,410. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Panasonic has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Panasonic had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

