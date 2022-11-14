Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Panbela Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) by 46,589.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.47% of Panbela Therapeutics worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.13. 783,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,603. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.29). As a group, equities analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

