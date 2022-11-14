PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

PAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,855. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $739.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

About PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

