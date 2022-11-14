Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Paychex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $121.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

