PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 25.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,360 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 95.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $215.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

