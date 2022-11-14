PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $16.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 126.63% from the company’s previous close.
PDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 26.1 %
NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $7.06. 17,586,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,983. The stock has a market cap of $200.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.52. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.