PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $16.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 126.63% from the company’s previous close.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $7.06. 17,586,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,983. The stock has a market cap of $200.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.52. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

