PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 280,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,035,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CBRE Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

