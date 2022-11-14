PENN Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,498 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,075 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.10. 478,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,278. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

