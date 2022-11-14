PENN Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,498 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,075 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.
PENN Entertainment Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of PENN stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.10. 478,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,278. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.